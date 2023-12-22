Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at $735,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 35.4% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 543.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 294,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 248,448 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMAR opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $33.06.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

