Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

