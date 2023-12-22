Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.