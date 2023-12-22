Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.80 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $198.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.70, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

