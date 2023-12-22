Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,719 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.26% of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 7.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 9.4% in the second quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 175.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 581.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at $2,371,000.

BATS:BUFD opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $607.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35.

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

