Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,343,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $409.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.44. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.49 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

