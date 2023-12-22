Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.