Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $13.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.78.

ARHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

ARHS stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.34.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. The business had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,523,389 shares of company stock worth $38,022,523 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

