Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $34,447.25 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $34,447.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ardelyx Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.29 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARDX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ardelyx

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after buying an additional 97,951 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,150,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,183.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 506,872 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at $9,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.