Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

ADM opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after buying an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

