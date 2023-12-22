ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$27.10 Average PT from Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$19.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.25. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.34 and a 12 month high of C$23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 28.39%. Equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.4368812 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

