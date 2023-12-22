Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on APVO

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APVO stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.