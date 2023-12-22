APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,090 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.11% of APA worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA opened at $35.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 3.32.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

