Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2023

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.94) to GBX 2,900 ($36.68) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.51) to GBX 2,900 ($36.68) in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Anglo American

Anglo American Trading Up 2.8 %

NGLOY opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.