Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.94) to GBX 2,900 ($36.68) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.51) to GBX 2,900 ($36.68) in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

NGLOY opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

