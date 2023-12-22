Analysts Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Target Price at $35.09

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.09.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.
Shares of SNDX opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.07.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
