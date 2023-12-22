Analysts Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Target Price at $35.09

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,617,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 34,632 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 160.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,236,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 761,186 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,642,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,968,000 after purchasing an additional 198,262 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $435,000.

Shares of SNDX opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

