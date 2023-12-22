Analysts Set Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Target Price at $94.00

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRA

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.63.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.