Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Target Price at $109.27

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.27.
Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International
Insider Activity at Philip Morris International
Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Shares of PM stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
Featured Articles
