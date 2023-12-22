Analysts Set Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) PT at $32.20

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 753,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 266,700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 176,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Coterra Energy by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 67,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.