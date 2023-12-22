Analysts Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Price Target at GBX 1,899.14

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,899.14 ($24.02).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRBY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($28.20) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.50) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC lowered their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.82) to GBX 1,750 ($22.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,614 ($20.41) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In other news, insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.77) per share, for a total transaction of £78,150 ($98,836.47). In other Burberry Group news, insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,563 ($19.77) per share, for a total transaction of £78,150 ($98,836.47). Also, insider Jonathan Akeroyd acquired 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,489 ($18.83) per share, with a total value of £99,986.35 ($126,452.95). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,429 ($18.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,607 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,939.02. The firm has a market cap of £5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a GBX 18.30 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,294.12%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

