Analysts Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Target Price at $3.30

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABEV opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Ambev has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

