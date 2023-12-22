Analysts Set Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) PT at $1.35

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Allbirds has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $172.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Allbirds had a negative net margin of 45.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 384,979.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902,682 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

