Analysts Offer Predictions for Franco-Nevada Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FNV. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$203.31.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at C$145.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$165.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$180.64. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$139.19 and a 52-week high of C$217.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 37.72.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of C$415.23 million during the quarter.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

