Analysts Offer Predictions for Accenture plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Accenture in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $12.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.13. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $12.21 per share.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $349.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.21. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $349.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,945,673,000 after buying an additional 184,541 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,451 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 215.5% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 221.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

