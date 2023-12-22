Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kolibri Global Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.76 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 36.84%.

Shares of TSE:KEI opened at C$4.88 on Wednesday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.59 and a 52-week high of C$7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.74.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

