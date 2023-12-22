Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Purchases $54,600.00 in Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Averick bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amtech Systems Trading Up 5.5 %

ASYS opened at $4.23 on Friday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASYS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 585.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.