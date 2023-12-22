Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $326.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $286.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.71.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $279.33 on Tuesday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.55. The company has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 427.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

