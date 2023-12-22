American Equity Investment Life Holding to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.20. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.