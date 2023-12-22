American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing in a report released on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXL. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -874.00 and a beta of 2.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,954,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 144,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,859,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 243,924 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 39.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 685,854 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.