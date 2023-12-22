Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.33.

AEE opened at $72.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.58. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

