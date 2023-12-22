Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,228,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

