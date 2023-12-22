Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 68,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 33.3% during the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.7% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $141.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $143.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

