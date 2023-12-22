Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $141.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

