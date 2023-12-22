Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research note issued on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.79 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $565.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.71%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALGT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,541 shares of company stock valued at $359,259. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

