Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) vs. Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Financial Analysis

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) and Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Sand and Akastor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand 3.92% 5.02% 3.41% Akastor ASA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Smart Sand and Akastor ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00 Akastor ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Smart Sand currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 45.50%. Given Smart Sand’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Akastor ASA.

15.8% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Akastor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Smart Sand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart Sand and Akastor ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $255.74 million 0.31 -$700,000.00 $0.32 5.91 Akastor ASA N/A N/A N/A ($1.62) -0.62

Akastor ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart Sand. Akastor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smart Sand beats Akastor ASA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. As of December 31, 2022, it had approximately 247 million tons of proven and probable recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Akastor ASA

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides well design and drilling project management services; reservoir and field management services; and rig procurement, tailored training, software, and technical manpower services, as well as well and reservoir consultancy services. In addition, the company offers a range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages. It owns five offshore vessels. Akastor ASA was founded in 1841 and is based in Bærum, Norway.

