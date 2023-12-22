Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.