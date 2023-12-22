AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of AGCO worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.6% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

AGCO stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

