AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,681 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.18% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,001,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $939,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

GSST stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

