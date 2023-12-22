AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $291.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,634 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

