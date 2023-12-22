AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $139.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

