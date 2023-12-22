AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $159,000. SWS Partners increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

IGIB stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $52.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

