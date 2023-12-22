AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 63,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 18.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after acquiring an additional 809,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.