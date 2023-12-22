Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $294,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

