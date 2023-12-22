Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.97-12.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-5% yr/yr to $65.4-67.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.47 billion. Accenture also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.970-12.320 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $348.59.

Get Accenture alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $349.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.21. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $349.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 28,480.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.