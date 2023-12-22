AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $62,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV opened at $152.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

