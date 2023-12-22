AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,976 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.0% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $81,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

NYSE ABBV opened at $152.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

