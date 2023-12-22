AAR (NYSE:AIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

AAR Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIR opened at $70.79 on Friday. AAR has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AAR in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $600,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,322,048.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $600,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,322,048.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $242,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AAR in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 160.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Articles

