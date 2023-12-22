9,219 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Allstate by 67,323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $144.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.62. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.