9,153 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after buying an additional 1,972,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after buying an additional 1,262,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,331,000 after buying an additional 95,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of LYB opened at $96.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

