7,765 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth $956,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 12.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in STERIS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.
STERIS Price Performance
STE stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.39 and a 200 day moving average of $217.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
