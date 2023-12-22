6,300 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $519.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

